POLIÇA Announce New Album When We Stay Alive, Share 2 New Songs: Listen

POLIÇA have announced a new album. When We Stay Alive is out January 31 via Memphis Industries. The band have also shared a new double-single. Below, check out the album track “Driving” and the Boyz Noise co-produced “trash in bed,” which doesn’t appear on the album.

The Music for the Long Emergency follow-up was written and recorded after POLIÇA singer Channy Leaneagh fell off her roof in early 2018, which left her in a brace for months. “Laying in bed, as I healed, I would dream of running in green grass and tears would pour from my eyes,” Leaneagh said in a statement. “Running in the tall tear grass; imagine wanting life and the want remains. That is a feeling to hold onto, that life is worth living even when all signs point no.”

The band have also announced an extensive world tour in 2020 after several shows later this year, including a performance at Eaux Claires Hiver. Find those dates here.