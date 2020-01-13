Polvo Announce Vinyl Reissues of First Two Albums

North Carolina math rockers Polvo are reissuing two albums from the early ’90s: Polvo’s 1992 debut Cor-Crane Secret and their 1993 follow-up Today’s Active Lifestyles will be available February 28 via Merge. Both records will be pressed on colored vinyl; Cor-Crane Secret will be released on blue and white swirl vinyl, while Today’s Active Lifestyles will be issued on mustard yellow and red swirl vinyl. Find images of the reissues, complete with updated artwork, below.

The reissue of Cor-Crane Secret will showcase rare posters and ephemera from the band’s archive while Today’s Active Lifestyles includes never-before-seen photos. In addition to the two reissues, Merge is offering a bundling option that includes Cor-Crane Secret, Today’s Active Lifestyles, and a newly-expanded version of Polvo’s self-titled early singles compilation on translucent green vinyl.

Polvo first disbanded in 1998. They reunited in 2007, releasing two albums (2009’s In Prism and 2013’s Siberia) before going quiet again after 2013.