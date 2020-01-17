Pop Smoke Arrested on Federal Charge for Transportation of Stolen Rolls-Royce

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke has been arrested for allegedly transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines, The New York Times reports. According to TMZ, Pop Smoke borrowed a black 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith in November for a music video shoot in California. Pop Smoke reportedly brought the car to New York without permission and the owner declared it stolen, according to The Times. The car has since been returned to its owner, The Times reports.

Pop Smoke is reportedly facing one federal charge for the interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. Pitchfork has reached out to Pop Smoke’s representatives for comment and more information.

Pop Smoke broke out in 2019 with his song “Welcome to the Party.” The track was included on the rapper’s debut mixtape Meet the Woo and has been remixed by Nicki Minaj and Skepta. Pop Smoke has since appeared on Travis Scott’s JACKBOYS project and teased Meet the Woo 2 with the new single “Christopher Walking.”