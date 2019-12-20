Popcaan Releases New Mixtape Vanquish: Listen

Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan has released a new mixtape. It’s called Vanquish, and it marks the artist’s first full-length for Drake’s OVO Sound. Give the 10-track project a listen below.

In a press release, Popcaan said, “This project is a Christmas present for all my fans, especially the ones who will be turning out and supporting me at the ‘Unruly Fest’ the day after the release.” He added, “Next year will come the real album, but for now let’s enjoy Vanquish together.”

Vanquish follows last year’s Forever. Popcaan recently featured on Davido’s single “Risky.”

Check out Pitchfork’s “The 200 Best Albums of the 2010s,” featuring Popcaan’s Where We Come From at No. 172.