Porches Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Porches–the music-making moniker of Aaron Maine—has announced his next album, Ricky Music. The follow-up to 2018’s The House arrives March 13 via Domino. Today, Porches has shared a new song called “Do U Wanna,” along with an accompanying music video directed by frequent collaborator Nick Harwood. Find the visual, along with a statement from Aaron Maine, below.

In another statement, Maine said, “‘Do U Wanna’ is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the disparity between how you’d like to act and how you actually act.” He added, “The fun you vs. the isolated you. I feel like with the refrain I’m almost taunting myself to get up and do something.”

Ricky Music:

01 Patience

02 Do U Wanna

03 Lipstick Song

04 PFB

05 I Wanna Ride

06 Madonna

07 I Can’t Even Think

08 Hair

09 Fuck_3

10 Wrote Some Songs

Aaron Maine: