Porches Drops New Song “rangerover”: Listen

Porches is back with a new song called “rangerover.” Have a listen below. It features backing vocals from Dev Hynes of Blood Orange (whose recent album Angel’s Pulse featured an appearance from Porches).

Last year, Porches released his new album The House. In addition to the new track, Aaron Maine has also released a lengthy statement regarding the state of the Porches project. Find it below.

I’ve been making music as Porches since 2009. Porches can be a country

song, a dance song, a punk song, a pop song or anything in between.

It’s an exploration of any sound or idea that I find interesting in

that moment, the idea being that these seemingly isolated ideas will

become unified in the context of the Porches catalogue. Porches is my

love affair with music.

Sometimes you can string words together that don’t make sense

literally, but they capture whatever the sentiment is so perfectly

that it doesn’t matter. You know when it feels right, and you know

when it feels wrong. I try and keep what I make close to home.

Sometimes that home is fantasy, sometimes it’s autobiographical,

sometimes it’s neither, but it’s always a way to interpret my

experiences in a way that is intimate to me.

Like any other type of diary, when you open up an old one you can feel

all sorts of things: proud, ashamed, excited, mortified, humbled, out

of your mind, smart, idiotic. I feel all of these things about

Porches.

For as many turns the music has made, I’ve decided to stick to the

Porches moniker, to come to terms with and confront my evolution as an

artist as well as a person. As clunky as that may be, it comes back to

wanting to accept and explore who I am, what I feel, and how I

communicate that. I want to swim to the bottom of myself and find the

weirdest most special and pure shit that I can offer.

I recently did some Porches shows as a solo act, and while it won’t be

the only way I perform live in the future, there is something about

going up on stage alone with a laptop or a keyboard that feels more

confronting and open to me than showing up with a 5-piece band. I feel

nervous and on my toes like I haven’t in a long time, and when that

nervous energy works for me, it can really transform the performance

into something exciting. It’s just you and the audience, it’s very

intimate, it’s very visceral, it’s very revealing. I feel you have a

short time on this planet, and I’m interested in connecting with

people, and exploring the different ways you can do that.

Music keeps me alive and I hope that by continuing to make and release

it, I can make some people laugh, cry, fall in love, lose their shit,

smile, run around, and most importantly help them to feel alive for a

brief moment.