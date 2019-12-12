Priests Announce Indefinite Hiatus | Pitchfork

Washington, D.C. rock band Priests have announced an indefinite hiatus. “We aren’t in a place to write another album together right now, and feel like each of us would be better served pursuing individual projects for the time being,” the band wrote today (December 12). According to the band’s statement, Priests are “not closing off the option of playing together in the future at some point if it feels right, but not for the foreseeable future.” The band’s last show will be at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade on New Year’s Eve. Find Priests’ announcement below.

Vocalist Katie Alice Greer, drummer Daniele Daniele, and guitarist and G.L. Jaguar formed Priests in 2012. After a series of tapes on their own independently-run label Sister Polygon, the band released its debut Nothing Feels Natural in 2017. Earlier this year, Priests released their second album, The Seduction of Kansas.

