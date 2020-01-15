Primavera Sound 2020 Lineup: Pavement, Strokes, Tyler, Bikini Kill, Bauhaus, More

Primavera Sound has announced the lineup for its 2020 festival in Barcelona. Pavement, Massive Attack, The Strokes, and Tyler, the Creator are among the performers. The lineup also includes Bikini Kill, Bauhaus, Lana Del Rey, the National, Beck, Disclosure, Young Thug, Bad Bunny, Kacey Musgraves, Iggy Pop, Bill Callahan, Chromatics, Dinosaur Jr., King Krule, Yo La Tengo, Weyes Blood, Earl Sweatshirt, 100 gecs, Mica Levi, and many others. Check out the whole lineup below. The festival takes place from June 3-7.

For the festival’s 20th anniversary, Pitchfork will once again host a stage at Primavera Sound. Pitchfork’s stage will feature performances from Jawbox, Kim Gordon, Earl Sweatshirt, DIIV, Caroline Polacheck, black midi, Helado Negro, Fontaines D.C., Mariah the Scientist, Sampa the Great, Carla, Girl in Red, Rina Sawayama, Leon Vynehall, Crudo Pimento, Chaqueta de Chandal, Young Marco, Tim Burgess, and Shame. The stage will also see the world premiere of Kampire & Decay: Bunu Bop—a special b2b performance from the African DJs.