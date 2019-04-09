Prince Engineer Ordered to Pay $4 Million to Estate for Trying to Release Unauthorized EP

Back in April 2017, engineer George Ian Boxill tried to release an EP of unreleased Prince songs called Deliverance. Boxill had planned for the EP—featuring songs he said he co-wrote and co-produced with Prince from 2006 to 2008—to come out on April 21, 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

Before Deliverance was released, however, the Prince Estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued Boxill, claiming that he breached a confidentiality agreement that stipulated the recordings “would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property.” The estate and Paisley Park Enterprises were also granted a restraining order to stop the EP’s release.

In August 2018, an arbitrator ruled in favor of the estate, ordering George Ian Boxill to pay $3,960,287.65 for damages, costs, and lawyers’ fees, according to The Blast. Now, a Minnesota judge has upheld the ruling, confirming that Boxill will have to pay the estate $3.96 million in damages, Billboard reports.

According to Variety, Troy Carter, the entertainment advisor to the Prince Estate, said, “Prince was an exceptionally talented musician. The estate protects the music Prince created aggressively and is pleased with the award against Mr. Boxill.”