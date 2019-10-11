Prince Estate Rebukes Trump for Playing “Purple Rain” at Minneapolis Rally

Donald Trump played “Purple Rain” at a rally in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis Thursday night, violating a legal agreement made with the late musician’s estate last year. In a short statement posted to Prince’s Twitter, representatives from his estate said that Trump’s usage of the song violated an agreement made last year that Trump’s campaign would not use any of Prince’s music. They also posted the letter confirming the agreement, which is dated October 15, 2018. Read the letter in full below.

