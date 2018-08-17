Prince’s Albums From 1995-2010 Are Now Streaming: Listen

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings have released 23 Prince previously unavailable albums as well as the new compilation Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 on streaming platforms. Among the 23 albums being issued digitally are 1996’s Chaos and Disorder, 2003’s N.E.W.S., and 2008’s Indigo Nights. Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 features 37 tracks, many of which are rare or are out-of-print, from over a dozen albums. The releases mark the first installment of digital releases from Prince’s expansive catalog. Find the full list of available albums below, and see a newly released video for “Black Sweat.”

Recently, Prince’s rare 1983 recording of “Mary Don’t You Weep” appeared at the end of Spike Lee’s latest joint BlacKkKlansman. Read “What Will Happen to Prince’s Estate? His Former Lawyer Has Some Ideas” on the Pitch.

The Gold Experience (1995)

Chaos and Disorder (1996)

Emancipation (1996)

Crystal Ball (1998)

The Truth (1998)

Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

The Rainbow Children (2001)

One Nite Alone… (2002)

One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (2002)

Xpectation (2003)

N.E.W.S. (2003)

C-Note (2004)

Musicology (2004)

The Chocolate Invasion – Tracks from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1 (2004)

The Slaughterhouse – Tracks from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2 (2004)

3121 (2006)

Planet Earth (2007)

Indigo Nights (2008)

LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

MPLSoUND (2009)

20Ten (2010)