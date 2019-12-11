Prince’s Purple Rain Added to National Film Registry

The Library of Congress has added Prince’s Purple Rain film to its National Film Registry, guaranteeing its preservation under the National Film Preservation Act, as Variety points out. Others archived in this year’s haul include Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Kevin Smith’s Clerks, and Martin Scorcese’s classic concert film for the Band, The Last Waltz.

The Library of Congress adds 25 films to the registry annually, recognizing aesthetically, culturally, or historically significant films that showcase “the range and diversity of American film heritage.” This year’s honors included a record 7 films directed by women, including Boys Don’t Cry and I Am Somebody.