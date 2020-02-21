Prince’s The Rainbow Children and One Nite Alone Reissues Announced

Prince’s 2001 and 2002 albums The Rainbow Children and One Nite Alone are getting reissued on April 17 via Legacy. Two live albums, One Nite Alone…Live! and the double album One Nite Alone: The Aftershow…It Ain’t Over!, are also getting released that day. In addition to the vinyl releases, all of those records will be released on CD as Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection. That one comes with a DVD copy of Prince: Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas.

Long out of print, The Rainbow Children was Prince’s first album released under the name Prince after he changed his name back from the unpronounceable symbol. One Nite Alone arrived six months later.

Read “What It Was Like to Be the Only Other Person in the Studio With Prince, According to His Engineer Peggy McCreary” on the Pitch.