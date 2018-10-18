Prins Thomas Curates Massive 4-Hour Mix for Smalltown Supersound’s 25th Anniversary

Smalltown Supersound has announced a massive new mix called The Movement of the Free Spirit to commemorate the Norwegian label’s 25th anniversary. The three disc, 80-track mix from Prins Thomas features three hours and 40 minutes of music from artists such as Sonic Youth, DJ Harvey, Studio, Yoshimi (Boredoms), Oneohtrix Point Never, Todd Rundgren, Stereolab, High Llamas, Neneh Cherry, Ricardo Villalobos, Four Tet, Bjørn Torske, Dungen, the Orb, Kelly Lee Owens, Lindstrøm, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Biosphere, and Peter Brötzmann. The first of the three CDs will be available as a double LP. Check out the full tracklist.