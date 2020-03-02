Public Enemy Part Ways With Flavor Flav

Rap icons Public Enemy are parting ways with longtime member Flavor Flav. In a statement to Pitchfork, the group wrote: “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.” Flavor Flav was a member of Public Enemy for 37 years.

The news follows a cease and desist letter issued by Flavor Flav two days ago over Public Enemy performing at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles tonight (March 1). Flavor Flav claimed that the Sanders campaign circulated “the unauthorized use of [Flavor Flav’s] likeness, image and trademarked clock in promotional materials.”

The announcement from the Sanders campaign stated that the Los Angeles rally would feature a performance from Public Enemy Radio. The group distinguishes itself from Public Enemy in that the lineup features Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi, and the S1Ws. Flavor Flav is not a member of Public Enemy Radio.

Yesterday, Chuck D addressed the issue in a statement. “Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this,” he wrote. “He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.” Chuck D’s attorney added: “From a legal standpoint, Chuck could perform as Public Enemy if he ever wanted to; he is the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark. He originally drew the logo himself in the mid-’80s, is also the creative visionary and the group’s primary songwriter, having written Flavor’s most memorable lines.”

