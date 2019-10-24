Public Enemy’s Chuck D Awarded 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize

Chuck D, the iconic Public Enemy rapper, has been awarded the 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize, Variety reports. The award is given to artists who speak up for the less fortunate through their art. Previous recipients include Pete Seeger, Mavis Staples, and Kris Kristofferson.

“Woody was a fighter for the people, and Chuck D’s message has consistently aligned with Woody’s: choose a side, fight the power and work for a better world,” said Woody Guthrie Center director Deana McCloud. “We are honored to recognize Chuck’s work as he shines a light on social and cultural issues through his words and encourages us all to take action for equality and justice. We know that Woody would be rapping right alongside him as he speaks truth to power.”