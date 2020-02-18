Purity Ring Announce New Album WOMB, Share New Song “stardew”: Listen

Purity Ring have announced their third LP, WOMB, with a new song called “stardew.” The album is due out April 3 via 4AD. Check out “stardew” and the WOMB tracklist below.

Purity Ring—the duo of Megan James and Corin Roddick—wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed WOMB, which is the follow-up to 2015’s Another Eternity. In the time since that last LP, the group released the 2017 single “Asido” and closely collaborated with Katy Perry, remixing her song “Rise,” writing several tracks on 2017’s Witness, and accompanying her on tour.

WOMB:

01 rubyinsides

02 pink lightning

03 peacefall

04 i like the devil

05 femia

06 sinew

07 vehemence

08 silkspun

09 almanac

10 stardew