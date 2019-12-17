PUSHA-T Is Opening a Ramen Restaurant in D.C.

By
star95radio
-
0
1


PUSHA-T has a hand in a new ramen and cocktail bar called Kitsuen. The Washington, D.C. restaurant, whose name means “smoke” or “smoking” in Japanese, is set to open on New Year’s Eve. Along with PUSHA-T, the team behind Kitsuen includes his business partner Terrion Jones, Wayne Johnson, Tony Perry NBA players Jerian and Jerami Grant, and entrepreneur Kyle Eubanks, according to a press release. Find photos of the bar below.

PUSHA-T released DAYTONA last year. This year, he shared the singles “Sociopath” and ”Coming Home.”

Check out “The Best Rap Verses of 2018” on Levels.





Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR