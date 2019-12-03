Pussy Riot Announce 2020 North American Tour

Pussy Riot have announced a North American tour for next year. The shows are slated to begin in March and wrap up in mid-April in Phoenix, Arizona. Check out the band’s tour poster, as well as a trailer featuring unreleased music, below. For the tour, Pussy Riot are partnering with PLUS1 to donate $1 from ticket sales to each city’s local Planned Parenthood affiliate.

Earlier this year, Pussy Riot shared the new songs “1937” and “Black Snow.”

