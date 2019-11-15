Q-Tip, Little Simz, and Idris Elba Join James BKS on New Song: Listen

French artist and producer James BKS has enlisted Q-Tip, Idris Elba, and Little Simz for his new single. It’s called “New Breed” and it arrives with an animated visual, directed by Stevie Gee and Essy May. Check it out below.
James BKS is signed to Idris Elba’s 7Wallace Music. “New Breed” follows James BKS’ debut single “Kwele.” The artist and producer said in a statement:
Little Simz, Idris Elba, Q-Tip, and me strongly and proudly represent
the New Breed movement, a different way to approach music with no
borders, no judgment, no labels. We have learned from our past
mistakes and victories and our eyes are on Africa, while in the
meantime we embrace our own personal paths, respectively in the UK for
Little Simz and Idris Elba, in the U.S. for Q-Tip and in France for
me.