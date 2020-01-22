Queen Honored With Their Own Official UK Coin

Queen have accumulated their share of accolades over the years, but on Monday, they received an unprecedented honor—they became the first rock band to received their own coin in the UK. The Royal Mint announced that it’s the first installment in the “Music Legends” collection. “This is a big ‘who could have imagined it?’ moment for us,” Brian May said in a statement. “When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching—a real honour.” See what it looks like below.

“Queen were one of the most influential bands of their generation, and their timeless classics are still enjoyed by millions of fans around the world,” said Nicola Howell, the Chief Commercial Officer at the Royal Mint. “That’s why we’re so pleased to be honouring their great contribution to British music with their very own coin, which will be the first time a British band has been celebrated on UK coinage. British music is one of our greatest contributions to culture around the world, and its musicians like Queen who are at the forefront of this. We’re looking forward to announcing other coins in our new ‘Music Legends’ collection later this year, marking the work of other exceptional British musicians.”

