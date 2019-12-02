Questlove to Direct New Movie Black Woodstock

Questlove will direct Black Woodstock, a new documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival. The 1969 festival featured performances by Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, the Staples Singers, and more. The film, which is currently in production, will feature previously unreleased footage shot by the late Hal Tulchin.

“I am truly excited to help bring the passion, the story and the music of the Harlem Cultural Festival to audiences around the world,” Questlove said in a press release. “The performances are extraordinary. I was stunned when I saw the lost footage for the first time. It’s incredible to look at 50 years of history that’s never been told, and I’m eager and humbled to tell that story.”

The film marks Questlove’s directorial debut. This year he’s announced a signature line of vegetarian cheesesteaks, a new book, and a musical based on “Soul Train.”.