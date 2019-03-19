Questlove to Sell Vegetarian Cheesesteaks at Philadelphia Phillies Home Games

The Roots’ Questlove has designed a signature cheesesteak. The vegetarian “Questlove’s Cheesesteak™” is made with Impossible™ plant-based meat. (The cheese is not vegan/plant-based, a Questlove representative confirmed to Pitchfork.) The sandwich will be available at all Philadelphia Phillies 2019 home games, as well as 40 Live Nation-owned venues across North America. Check out Questlove’s Cheesesteak™ below.

Questlove is no stranger to signature foods. He used to have a New York fried chicken restaurant called Hybird. Recently, he launched a popcorn collection with Williams Sonoma.

