R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to Bribery Over Marriage to Underage Aaliyah

In a Chicago federal courtroom today, R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to bribery, The Chicago Tribune reports. The alleged 1994 incident was connected to his marriage to an underage Aaliyah, as Kelly is accused of bribing a government official to obtain a fake ID for the singer. Aaliyah was then 15, but the ID reportedly claimed that she was 18.

The new bribery charge was added earlier this month to the existing racketeering conspiracy indictment filed against Kelly in New York earlier this summer. The indictment also details allegations of enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, possession of child pornography, and more.

