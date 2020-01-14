R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Reunited With Family, Shares Photos

Azriel Clary—the former girlfriend of controversial singer R. Kelly—has been reunited with her family after years of estrangement. Earlier today (January 13), Clary posted several photos on her Instagram account that depict the reunion. “Surprise” she wrote, adding: “Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤️I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays.” Find Clary’s full post below.

Azriel Clary and Kelly’s current girlfriend Joycelyn Savage have been at the center of the reignited R. Kelly controversy for the past year. The families of both women have spoken during both of Lifetime’s documentary specials on the singer: 2019’s Surviving R. Kelly, and this year’s Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. Both the Clary family and the Savages have alleged that Kelly’s relationship with Azriel and Joycelyn was what kept their daughters from having contact with them.

Azriel and Joycelyn were both interviewed by Gayle King on CBS in 2019. Both women defended Kelly (who was also interviewed by King in a separate segment), as well as their relationship with him.

Last month, it was reported that Clary had moved out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo, where she lived with Savage. In a previous report by TMZ, Savage saw her parents Tim and Jonjelyn for the first time in three years at a courthouse last week. Savage was reportedly at the courthouse due to an alleged altercation with Clary at Kelly’s Trump Tower condo.