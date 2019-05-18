Ra Ra Riot Announce New Album Superbloom, Share New Song “Flowers”: Listen

Ra Ra Riot have announced their forthcoming album Superbloom. It arrives August 9 via Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline. Ahead of the LP, Ra Ra Riot have shared the single “Flowers,” which was co-written and produced by Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend, Maggie Rogers, Haim). Listen to the track below, and scroll down for Superbloom’s cover art and tracklist.
Ra Ra Riot will kick off an expansive North American tour with Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World next month. Find their full itinerary here.
Ra Ra Riot’s last studio LP was 2016’s Need Your Light. In 2018, the band embarked on a 10-year anniversary tour of their debut album The Rhumb Line.
Superbloom:
01 Flowers
02 Bad To Worse
03 Belladonna
04 Endless Pain/Endless Joy
05 War & Famine
06 Bitter Conversation
07 This Time of Year
08 Gimme Time
09 Backroads
10 Dangerous
11 An Accident
12 A Check for Daniel