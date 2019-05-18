Ra Ra Riot Announce New Album Superbloom, Share New Song “Flowers”: Listen

Ra Ra Riot have announced their forthcoming album Superbloom. It arrives August 9 via Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline. Ahead of the LP, Ra Ra Riot have shared the single “Flowers,” which was co-written and produced by Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend, Maggie Rogers, Haim). Listen to the track below, and scroll down for Superbloom’s cover art and tracklist.

Ra Ra Riot will kick off an expansive North American tour with Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World next month. Find their full itinerary here.

Ra Ra Riot’s last studio LP was 2016’s Need Your Light. In 2018, the band embarked on a 10-year anniversary tour of their debut album The Rhumb Line.

Superbloom:

01 Flowers

02 Bad To Worse

03 Belladonna

04 Endless Pain/Endless Joy

05 War & Famine

06 Bitter Conversation

07 This Time of Year

08 Gimme Time

09 Backroads

10 Dangerous

11 An Accident

12 A Check for Daniel