Radiohead Add Rarities to Streaming Services in Online Archive Launch

Radiohead.com is now home to the Radiohead Public Library. Today, the band have launched the comprehensive archive of all things Radiohead in a corrective to the disorder of the online space. To commemorate the launch, the band have released a handful of rarities to streaming services: Below, check out their debut EP, 1992’s Drill; the loosie “I Want None of This” from the 2005 charity compilation Help!: A Day in the Life; and the 2011 remix EP TKOL RMX 8.

The archive groups the miscellanea by era, with thumbnails linking to ad-free videos and galleries. After creating their own library card, fans can explore the band’s catalogue, visuals, and various artefacts in a “highly curated and organised archive,” a press release notes. That includes detailed artwork, music videos, HD live and TV performances, B-sides and rarities, previously out-of-print merchandise, and the playlists band members shared around their latter-period recording sessions.

In the week beginning January 20, each Radiohead member will spend a day as the site librarian, curating archival material across the band’s social media channels. For now, listen below, and go explore.

In 2017, Radiohead reissued a 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer titled OKNOTOK. Last year, the band released 18 hours of OK Computer sessions that had leaked online.

