Radiohead Drum Tech’s Death Due to “Inadequate Construction Techniques,” Coroner Says

In 2012, Radiohead drum technician Scott Johnson died following a stage collapse at Toronto’s Downsview Park. Radiohead were slated to perform later that evening, but canceled the concert after the tragic event. Now, after years of legal proceedings, coroner Nicola Mundy of Doncaster, England has gone on record saying that Johnson’s death was due to “inadequate technical advice” and “wholly inadequate construction techniques,” as ITV reports.

Mundy’s remarks were part of a second inquest into Johnson’s death. The first began March 25 in Toronto. That inquest ended in April, however no definitive language was revealed regarding the cause of the stage collapse.

Members of Radiohead have spoken out multiple times to address the tragedy of Johnson’s death. In 2018, Thom Yorke took a moment during the band’s concert in Toronto to say that the people who should be held accountable for the stage collapse “are still not being held accountable in your city. The silence is fucking deafening.” Yorke asked the audience to hold a moment of silence before the band performed “Karma Police.” Drummer Philip Selway has also been vocal regarding the “frustrating” legal proceedings around Johnson’s death.

