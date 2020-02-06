Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien will release his debut solo album, Earth, as EOB, on April 17. Today he’s shared a new song from the record, “Shangri-La.” Check it out below, along with an album trailer in which O’Brien discusses the album’s creation.

O’Brien said in a statement: “Here’s the album.. thank you for waiting .. it’s called Earth and it’s coming out on April 17 in time for Summer.. Thank you to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio.. it was a proper journey getting here.. Recorded in Wales and London.. Phew we made it!!”

Produced by Flood, the album features Laura Marling, Portsihead’s Adrian Utley, bassist Nathan East, and Wilco’s Glenn Kotche. O’Brien has shared two other songs as EOB: “Brasil,” featuring his Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood on bass, and the ambient piece “Santa Teresa.”

