Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Shares Video for New Song “Brasil”: Listen

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien has shared a new song under the name EOB. It’s a nine-minute piece called “Brasil,” and it features Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood on bass. EOB’s debut album—produced by Flood and mixed by Alan Moulder—will arrive early next year. It features contributions from Greenwood, Laura Marling, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, Nathan East, Glenn Kotche, Omar Hakim, Adam “Cecil” Bartlett, David Okumu, and Richie Kennedy. Watch the video, directed by Andrew Donoho (who co-directed Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer film), below.

“Brasil is a state of mind, not a place or time,” O’Brien said in a statement. “H.P. Lovecraft, Kubrick, and Junji Ito have created some of my favorite sci-fi narratives. But I’ve always wanted to reinterpret their horrific premises into a more poetic and optimistic notion. What if an alien or higher being were to come to earth to help us achieve a greater existence, and not to destroy us? What would it look like if everyone on earth shared thoughts, experiences, and actions? The theory that humans, as a species, actually represent one large, singular organism has always fascinated me, and I wanted to explore that concept visually through a variety of different character perspectives, mediums, and impressionistic visual effects. All these layers and ideas culminated into our narrative for ‘Brasil.’”

“‘Brasil’ was one of those tracks just dripping with magic from the very beginning,” Donoho said in a statement. “Everything started clicking very quickly. Empathy, togetherness, wonder, spirituality, and exploration resonated from the song and the references, and I wanted to write a large scope, otherworldly concept weighted in humanity. Ed and I both shared a love of space and the abstract concepts surrounding time, so I started building a narrative around transcending the physical barriers of our bodies and the temporal barriers of linear experience.”

In early October, O’Brien shared a non-album piece of music titled “Santa Teresa,” an ambient track marking his first ever solo release.

Read “Radiohead Fans vs. Black-Market Sellers: The Battle to Leak the OK Computer Tapes” over on the Pitch.