Raffi Samples Greta Thunberg in New Song Urging Climate Action: Listen

Iconic children’s singer Raffi has released a new song about climate-change activism, titled “Young People Marching.” He wrote the song as a tribute to the Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist who spoke powerfully to world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit earlier this week. Take a listen below.

In the song, Raffi encourages young people to push back against “decades of lies, decades of denial,” nodding to Thunberg’s leadership as well as efforts like the Green New Deal and the Extinction Rebellion movement. In parallel with his career as a beloved children’s artist, Raffi has occupied himself with projects focused on the wellness and safety of children, most notably with the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring. The “Baby Beluga” singer has previously addressed climate issues, as with the 2007 song “Cool It,” and in 2017, had a minor flap with the New Pornographers over their band name.