Rage Against the Machine Announce Reunion Shows, Including Coachella: Report

Rage Against the Machine are reuniting, according to Rolling Stone, Forbes and Consequence of Sound. The band, who last played together in 2011, will play handful of U.S. shows in spring 2020, capped by a headlining slot at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to a post on unverified social media accounts. Find the post, which a source told Rolling Stone and Forbes “is accurate,” below.

Rage Against the Machine released four albums from 1992 to 2000. They then disbanded before reuniting for Coachella in 2007. Rage’s final show from their initial reunion run took place on July 30, 2011 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

