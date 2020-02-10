Rage Against the Machine Announce Reunion Tour

After announcing a string of reunion shows, Rage Against the Machine have unveiled a full tour, as Rolling Stone notes. Featuring support from Run the Jewels, they kick things off next month in El Paso, Texas and currently wrap up in Krakow, Poland in September. Their “Public Serve Announcement Tour” itinerary also includes a headlining slot at Coachella. Proceeds from the band’s shows in El Paso, Phoenix, and La Cruses will go to immigrant rights efforts, the band announced in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press. Proceeds will go toward different activist groups in other cities.
According to a press release, Run the Jewels’ return to the road will accompany the release of their long-awaited new album Run the Jewels 4. It was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios as well as Electric Lady in New York. While a specific date has not yet been confirmed, it is due for release this spring.
Check out RATM’s schedule below and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Rage Against the Machine:
03-26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
03-28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
03-30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
04-10 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-17 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
04-25 Portland, OR – Moda Center
04-28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
05-01 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05-03 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
05-05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
05-07 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place
05-09 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
05-11 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05-14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
05-16 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
05-19 Chicago, IL – United Center
05-23 Boston, MA – Boston Calling
06-19 Dover, DE – Firefly
07-10 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07-13 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
07-17 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
07-18 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec
07-21 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre
07-23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
07-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
07-29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07-31 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
08-02 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08-04 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
08-07 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08-10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival
09-01 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival
09-04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
09-06 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
09-08 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
09-10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena