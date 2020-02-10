Rage Against the Machine Announce Reunion Tour

After announcing a string of reunion shows, Rage Against the Machine have unveiled a full tour, as Rolling Stone notes. Featuring support from Run the Jewels, they kick things off next month in El Paso, Texas and currently wrap up in Krakow, Poland in September. Their “Public Serve Announcement Tour” itinerary also includes a headlining slot at Coachella. Proceeds from the band’s shows in El Paso, Phoenix, and La Cruses will go to immigrant rights efforts, the band announced in a statement, according to the Detroit Free Press. Proceeds will go toward different activist groups in other cities.

According to a press release, Run the Jewels’ return to the road will accompany the release of their long-awaited new album Run the Jewels 4. It was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios as well as Electric Lady in New York. While a specific date has not yet been confirmed, it is due for release this spring.

Check out RATM’s schedule below and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Rage Against the Machine.

Rage Against the Machine:

03-26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

03-28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

03-30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04-10 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-17 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04-25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

04-28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

05-01 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05-03 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

05-05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

05-07 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place

05-09 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

05-11 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05-14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

05-16 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

05-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

05-23 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

06-19 Dover, DE – Firefly

07-10 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07-13 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-17 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

07-18 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec

07-21 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre

07-23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

07-29 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07-31 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

08-02 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-04 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

08-07 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08-10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival

09-01 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

09-04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

09-06 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

09-08 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

09-10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena