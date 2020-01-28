Rage Against the Machine to Perform at Boston Calling 2020

As rumored, Rage Against the Machine will headline this year’s Boston Calling Music Festival. Their set will occur on Saturday, May 23. Rage join previously announced headliners Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Check out the Boston Calling 2020 poster below. The festival takes place at Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts from May 22–24.

Prior to Boston Calling, Rage Against the Machine will play reunion shows in the Southwest in March, followed by two headlining Coachella sets in April. The band last played together live in July 2011.

