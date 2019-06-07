Raphael Saadiq Announces Jimmy Lee, First New Album in Eight Years

Raphael Saadiq has announced his first solo album in eight years: Jimmy Lee, the follow-up to 2011’s Stone Rollin’, is out August 23 via Columbia. Below, check out lead single “Something Keeps Calling,” featuring guitarist Rob Bacon. Scroll down for the Jimmy Lee tracklist and artwork, as well as Raphael Saadiq’s upcoming tour schedule. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Raphael Saadiq self-produced Jimmy Lee and recorded it at Blakeslee Recording Co. in North Hollywood. According to a press release, the LP features contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest), and Brook D’Leau.
Jimmy Lee:
01 Sinners Prayer
02 So Ready
03 This World Is Drunk
04 Something Keeps Calling
05 Kings Fall
06 I’m Feeling Love
07 My Walk
08 Belongs to God
09 Dottie’s Interlude
10 Glory to the Veins
11 Rikers Island
12 Rikers Island Redux
13 Rearview
Raphael Saadiq:
08-03 Columbia, MD – Summer Spirit Fest
08-23 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
09-05 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom
09-06 Austin, TX – Mohawk
09-07 Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival
09-07-08 Atlanta, GA – ONE Musicfest
09-10 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg