Rare and Unreleased David Bowie Songs Collected on New Album and EP

Today (January 8), would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday. To mark the occasion, Parlophone Records has announced two new Bowie releases. One of the projects is a six-track EP called DAVID BOWIE IS IT ANY WONDER? that the label will release over the next six weeks. The first offering from the EP, which you can hear below, is a version of “The Man Who Sold the World” that Bowie recorded with Gail Ann Dorsey, Reeves Gabrels, and Mark Plati in November 1996.

The ’96 edition of “The Man Who Sold the World” will also be included on the other forthcoming release, CHANGESNOWBOWIE, which is out on April 18 (aka Record Store Day 2020). Learn more, and find the CHANGESNOWBOWIE tracklist, below.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE:

01 The Man Who Sold the World

02 The Supermen

03 Andy Warhol

04 Repetition

05 Lady Stardust

06 White Light White Heat

07 Shopping for Girls

08 Quicksand

09 Aladdin Sane