Record-Breaking “Jeopardy!” Contestant Correctly Answers Clue With “What Is Pitchfork?”

On tonight’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” Alex Trebek read a very interesting clue in a category titled “Music Festivals.” “Tame Impala & Lauryn Hill headlined the 2018 edition of this ‘pointed’ online music magazine’s Chicago festival,” he said. Contestant James Holzhauer answered: “What is Pitchfork?” Correct.

James, our favorite “Jeopardy!” contestant since the Runaways’ Jackie Fuchs, broke the show’s single-game cash winning record with a whopping $110,914. You’re welcome, James.

The 2019 Pitchfork Music Festival takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from July 19 to July 21. Tickets are on sale now.