Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 Full List of Releases Announced

This year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event has announced its full list of exclusive releases. This year’s event takes place on Black Friday, November 29. Among the releases are Cardi B’s Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 mixtape, Lizzo’s Coconut Oil EP, and Paul Westerberg’s project with his alter-ego double Grandpaboy, Stereo/Mono, each getting their first-ever vinyl pressings. Paul McCartney is dropping a 7″ of “Home Tonight / In A Hurry,” a pair of tracks from the Egypt Station sessions that didn’t make the album, and Tenacious D’s “Don’t Blow It / Kage,” recorded at Jack White’s Third Man Records HQ in Nashville for his Blue Series, will also finally see the light of day.

Wilco joins Nick Lowe on a 40th anniversary pressing of his single “Cruel to be Kind,” and Record Store Day ambassadors Pearl Jam are dropping the first-ever vinyl release of their MTV Unplugged set. The music from Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado and the Wachowskis’ Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions will also get exclusive pressings.

The limited edition records can be found at independent record stores starting on November 29. Find the full list of releases and artwork on the Record Store Day website.