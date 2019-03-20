Red Bull Music Festival New York 2019 Lineup: FKA twigs, Rosalía, Tierra Whack, and More

Red Bull Music Festival New York has announced its 2019 lineup. Rosalía, who just announced a North American tour, will open the festival. The showcase features FKA twigs, who will perform her first New York City show since 2015.

Other participants include Tierra Whack, Teyana Taylor (with her “House of Petunia” audio-visual experience), Holly Herndon (debuting her new “PROTO” live show), JPEGMAFIA, Moor Mother, the Onyx Collective, DJ Kampire, and more. Find a poster outlining the full lineup below. Red Bull Music Festival New York 2019 takes place at venues across New York City between April 30 and May 18. Find more information here.