Rema Shares New Song “Beamer (Bad Boys)”: Listen

Nigerian singer Rema has collaborated with Jamaican producer Rvssian on a new single, “Beamer (Bad Boys).” In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Rema said of collaborating, “Every single artist, you know, has their roles to play in the army of the new generation. Me, I’m the bad commando.”

Rema continued, “My role is to actually, you know, mix vibes, and I want to share the, you know, vulnerability of Afrobeats through mixing cultures together.” Find Rema’s interview and new track below.

Rema released three EPs in 2019: Rema, Freestyle, and Bad Commando. Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Rema Is Leading the Next Generation of Nigerian Pop.”