Remy Ma Assault Charges Dropped

Remy Ma faced misdemeanor assault charges over an alleged altercation with Love & Hip Hop’s Brittney Taylor. The assault case was thrown out by a judge today in Manhattan court, Vulture and TMZ report. Prosecutors said they were unable to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, and the judge dismissed and sealed the case.

Taylor accused Remy Ma of assault during an interview with the New York Daily News on April 19. The incident allegedly took place three nights prior (April 16) backstage at a Pretty Lou’s Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza in New York.

“Unfortunately, these manufactured allegations caused my client to suffer the indignities of having to wear an ankle monitor while having her freedom limited by travel restrictions and an 8:00 PM curfew,” Remy Ma’s attorney Dawn Florio told TMZ. “These restrictions have hurt my client’s ability to perform, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of lost income. District Attorney Vance’s office should be commended for its exercise of sound judgment in agreeing to dismiss these unwarranted charges.”