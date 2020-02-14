Rhea Raj – Overdose (Official Music Video)
Now streaming everywhere: https://cmg.ffm.to/rhearajoverdose
Happy Valentine’s Day xo
Listen to Rhea Raj:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/rhearaj
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/37kt10d
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/rhea-raj/644922067
Follow Rhea Raj
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rhearaj/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RheaRajMusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rhearajmusic
Director: Parker Toonder
LYRICS
Verse 1
It’s been a couple weeks since
We met in the west side, I went to your room
Now you’re overthinking
Trynna figure out what you’re supposed to do
Pre Chorus
By yourself
All alone in your bed
Every thought of my skin
Bringing you to the edge
I lurk in your head
There ain’t nobody else
Who could take you to hell
And to heaven again, oh
Chorus
So high when I love you like that
Got you falling quick, off a hit, overdose
So right when I love you like that
Addicted to my lips, on a trip, overdose
Giving you a warning
One night’ll leave you dreaming, wanting more
So high, keep you coming right back
I’ll love you then I’ll go, baby don’t overdose
Verse 2
Say you can’t forget me
Cause every time I leave know you need it more
Like an amphetamine
Take you for a ride til you lose control
Pre Chorus
By yourself
All alone in your bed
Every thought of my skin
Bringing you to the edge
I lurk in your head
There ain’t nobody else
Who could take you to hell
And to heaven again, oh
Chorus
So high when I love you like that
Got you falling quick, off a hit, overdose
So right when I love you like that
Addicted to my lips, on a trip, overdose
Giving you a warning
One night’ll leave you dreaming, wanting more
So high, keep you coming right back
I’ll love you then I’ll go, baby don’t overdose
—-
#RheaRaj #Overdose
source