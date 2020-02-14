Rhea Raj – Overdose (Official Music Video)

Happy Valentine’s Day xo

Director: Parker Toonder

LYRICS

Verse 1

It’s been a couple weeks since

We met in the west side, I went to your room

Now you’re overthinking

Trynna figure out what you’re supposed to do

Pre Chorus

By yourself

All alone in your bed

Every thought of my skin

Bringing you to the edge

I lurk in your head

There ain’t nobody else

Who could take you to hell

And to heaven again, oh

Chorus

So high when I love you like that

Got you falling quick, off a hit, overdose

So right when I love you like that

Addicted to my lips, on a trip, overdose

Giving you a warning

One night’ll leave you dreaming, wanting more

So high, keep you coming right back

I’ll love you then I’ll go, baby don’t overdose

Verse 2

Say you can’t forget me

Cause every time I leave know you need it more

Like an amphetamine

Take you for a ride til you lose control

Pre Chorus

By yourself

All alone in your bed

Every thought of my skin

Bringing you to the edge

I lurk in your head

There ain’t nobody else

Who could take you to hell

And to heaven again, oh

Chorus

So high when I love you like that

Got you falling quick, off a hit, overdose

So right when I love you like that

Addicted to my lips, on a trip, overdose

Giving you a warning

One night’ll leave you dreaming, wanting more

So high, keep you coming right back

I’ll love you then I’ll go, baby don’t overdose

