Richard Russell, XL Recordings Head, Announces New Memoir

Richard Russell, the producer and musician who runs XL Recordings, has announced a new memoir about the three-decade history of the label. It’s called Liberation Through Hearing and it’s out April 2 via music book publishing house White Rabbit. The book is set to tell the story of Russell’s early years, his production work with Bobby Womack and Gil Scott-Heron, his own work as Everything Is Recorded, and more.

“Writing this book was an opportunity for me to reflect on the last few decades,” Russell said in a statement. “I hope people will get something from it. I’ve tried not to compromise in anything I’ve done, and that includes writing Liberation Through Hearing.”

