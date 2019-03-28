Richie Hawtin Announces F.U.S.E. Box Set With Unreleased Album

Richie Hawtin has announced a new, limited edition box set celebrating the 25th anniversary of his F.U.S.E. persona. In collaboration with his label Plus 8 Records and the Vinyl Factory, Dimensions include his 1993 works Dimension Intrusion, the remix EP Train-Tracs, and the unreleased album Computer Space. Each record features artwork and design by Richie’s brother Matthew Hawtin. The box set is out April 15 on vinyl and will be released digitally shortly thereafter on all streaming platforms.

Richie began recording as F.U.S.E.—an acronym for Futuristic Underground Subsonic Experiments—in 1991. Dimensions Intrusions, which was released under his F.U.S.E. moniker, was Richie’s first studio album.

Read Pitchfork’s “10 Overlooked Electronic Albums From 1998.”