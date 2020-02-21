Rick Ross Teams With Dwyane Wade and Raphael Saadiq for New Song: Listen

Rick Ross has recruited Raphael Saadiq and former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwayne Wade for a new track titled “Season Ticket Holder.” Udonis Haslem, the Heat’s power forward, also makes an appearance. Take a listen below.

“Season Ticket Holder” arrives in the wake of the NBA’s annual All Star Weekend, where Chance the Rapper and Common led teams in a charity match and performed at the halftime show. Following a serious health scare last year, Ross issued Port of Miami 2, made a guest appearance on Drake’s “Money in the Grave,” and released his memoir Hurricanes. He closed out 2019 by joining Travis Barker and Lil Wayne on the track “Gimme Brain.” Saadiq released his second album Jimmy Lee in September, eight years after his 2011 album Stone Rollin’.

