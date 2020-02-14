Rico Nasty Joins Boys Noize on New Song “Girl Crush”: Listen

German-Iraqi artist, DJ, and producer Boys Noize has released a new double A-side single. The first song, “Girl Crush,” features Rico Nasty. Watch the video for “Girl Crush” and Boys Noize’s “Buchla 100” below.

At the end of last year, Rico released a new song called “Hard” and promised that a new album would arrive in 2020. Last month, she dropped the new track “IDGAF.”

Boys Noize released several collaborations with Skrillex in 2019, including “Turn Off the Lights” and the Ty Dolla $ign-featuring “Midnight Hour.” He also appeared on tracks with Frank Ocean (“DHL”), Francis and the Lights (“Why Not”), and A$AP Rocky (“Babushka Boi”).

