Rico Nasty Shares Video for New Song “Hard”: Watch

Rico Nasty is back with a Reel Goats-directed video for her new single “Hard.” Give it a watch below. According to a press release, Rico’s debut album is coming in 2020.

Rico released Anger Management with Kenny Beats in May. This year appeared as a guest on tracks like Doja Cat’s “Tia Tamera,” Take a Daytrip and slowthai’s “Lighthouse,” and Injury Reserve’s “Jawbreaker.” Her last singles were “Time Flies” and “Fashion Week.”

Read about “Rico Nasty and the Importance of Black Women’s Anger” on the Pitch, and “How Rico Nasty’s Rapper Dad, Churchgoing Mom, and Bossy Son Help Shape Her Music” on Levels.