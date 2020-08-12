Ride’s Andy Bell Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Ride’s Andy Bell has announced his first-ever solo album. The View From Halfway Down arrives October 9 via Sonic Cathedral. Ahead of the LP, Bell has shared lead single “Love Comes in Waves” along with a trippy visual directed by Chris Tomsett. The new album will be available in CD and standard vinyl formats, as well as limited white and blue splatter vinyl only available via Bandcamp. Check out the video for “Love Comes in Waves” below, and scroll down for the LP tracklist and album art.
The View From Halfway Down was created over the course of the past four years and finished during quarantine (it was initially inspired by the death of David Bowie in 2016). “I’ve always wanted to make a solo album,” Bell said in a press release. He added: “I’ve always said I would do it, although I never imagined it happening like, or sounding like, this one does. I’d been sitting on this pile of almost finished tracks, along with all the other hundreds of ideas that had fallen by the wayside since I’ve been making music. Lockdown gave me the opportunity to find a way to present it to the world.” Bell continues:
The View From Halfway Down:
01 Love Comes in Waves
02 Indica
03 Ghost Tones
04 Skywalker
05 Aubrey Drylands Gladwell
06 Cherry Cola
07 I Was Alone
08 Heat Haze on Weyland Road