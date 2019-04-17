Rihanna Thanks Donald Glover in Her First Public Statement About Guava Island

Donald Glover’s new film Guava Island premiered last weekend to coincide with Childish Gambino’s first weekend headlining set at Coachella 2019. The film, directed by Hiro Murai, co-stars Rihanna. Tonight, Rihanna made her first public statement about the film in a post addressed to Glover. “[Donald Glover] you are a true gem to the culture,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team!” Read her full statement below.

