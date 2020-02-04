Rihanna to Receive NAACP President’s Award

Rihanna will receive this year’s NAACP President’s Award, the organization announced today (February 4). The award is given “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.” Last year’s winner was JAY-Z; previous recipients include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Spike Lee, and John Legend.

In a statement, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, “From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”

Johnson will present the President’s Award to Rihanna during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, which broadcast live on BET on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Rihanna last released Anti in 2016. Read the feature “How Rihanna Became the Most Stylish Pop Star of Her Generation.”